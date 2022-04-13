BELVIDERE, N.J. – By unanimous vote, the Warren County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday night passed a resolution that reversed its earlier support of efforts to make the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area a national park.
Commissioner Jason Sarnoski introduced the resolution, which was not on the formal agenda, opposing changing the already popular national recreation area to a national park.
While acknowledging the board's passage of a resolution in February in support of the national park designation, he noted that since that time, the New Jersey and Pennsylvania chapters of the Sierra Club, other national organizations and congressional leaders have expressed goals that are not aligned with those of the Warren County Board of Commissioners.
In particular, the resolution, which was read by Sarnoski, says organizations advocating for a national park have failed "to provide complete information or promote transparency on issues related to hunting, fishing, wildlife management, outdoor recreation, eminent domain and other matters of importance to our county residents."
Further, the resolution asks for a formal plan to answer questions regarding agriculture, economic and environmental impacts of a national park designation, sources of funding, any proposed fees and plans for acquisition of public and private lands by eminent domain or other means.
"I think it's important that we take a cautious approach to moving forward," Sarnoski said.
Commissioner James Kern III said conversations need to take place at the local level where organizations can express their comments before a decision is made.
Passive and active recreation is important in Warren County, particularly hunting and fishing, said Commissioner Lori Ciesla, adding that any changes that may affect the ability to hunt and fish must be addressed before making moves toward a national park.
Many facts are still unknown, and until everything is understood and clarified, Sarnoski advised that it's best to take "a wait and see approach."
The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area encompasses 70,000 acres of mountains and forests on both sides of the Delaware River's mid-section in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
The board's first resolution recognized that a national park designation would benefit the area by providing additional name recognition and prestige and more funding to make needed repairs and improvements on infrastructure to help local economies.
Supported by the Sierra Club chapters in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a movement began last year to change the designation of the recreation area, which encompasses parts of Warren and Sussex counties in New Jersey, Pike and Monroe counties in Pennsylvania and Orange and Sullivan counties in New York.
There are 64 national parks, only nine of them east of the Mississippi River. If it's changed to a national park, the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area would be the first national park in New, Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York.
Oxford Mountain Natural Resource Area
In other business, the board unanimously passed a resolution to purchase 9.45 acres of forested property in Washington Township as open space to expand the Oxford Mountain Natural Resource Area and provide additional access and trail connectivity. The land is currently owned by the Balzek family; the purchase price is $84,000.
The 349-acre Oxford Mountain Natural Resource Area is owned by Warren County and managed in partnership with the Highlands Community Service Project, the New Jersey Youth Corps, the Warren County Parks Foundation, and the Metro Trails hiking group.
Last year, the county preserved four properties comprising 49 acres. Since 2011, it has preserved 27 properties comprising 642 acres of county parkland, Kern said.