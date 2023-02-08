BELVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners asked the state to remove sections of three county roads as available travel routes for truck traffic Wednesday night at the Wayne Dumont Jr. Administration Building.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation governs and establishes permitted routes, width restrictions, length requirements and access to terminals and other facilities for truck operations in the Garden State.

The legislation cites "numerous fatal accidents involving trucks" on various roadways as one of the reasons for the request. Any increases in truck traffic or the facilitation of 102-inch wide or oversized trucks would "continue to exacerbate an already unsafe condition on these roadways."

Further, the county has received "significant public feedback and comments" on speeding, unsafe and reckless driving from large trucks.

"We are taking action all over Warren County to address our truck issues," Commissioner Jason Sarnoski said.

Warren County maintains there are numerous alternative routes available in the county for large truck traffic using national network or state highway routes.

Specifically, the legislation approved Wednesday night notes the roadways "are not conducive to double-trailer truck combinations and 102-inch wide standard truck and larger vehicles."

Those reasons include height restrictions, connectivity, impacts on schools and recreation areas, pedestrian conflicts, historic and environmental impacts, restricted intersection geometry and limited site distance.

The county requests the state remove the roads from the New Jersey Access Network ledger.

"Tonight is the first step in controlling truck movement in the county," Commissioner James Kern III said.

The sections involve portions of county Routes 519, 517 and 521 in Hope, White, Lopatcong, Pohatcong, Allamuchy and Blairstown townships, and at the boundaries of Route 46 along Sussex and Hunterdon counties. See the resolution for the full list of road locations.

"The restrictions are going to make a big difference," Commissioner Lori Ciesla said.

Other business

In other news, commissioners OK'd a contract extension with TuWay Wireless for communications system preventive radio maintenance for the Warren County Communications Center for the second of a three-year contract. The deal is worth $205,320.

Finally, commissioners approved the appointments of Michael Chimes and Joseph Saccente to the shade tree commission. Each term expires on Dec. 31, 2027.