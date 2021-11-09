The Warren County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday night passed a resolution to enter an agreement with the Land Conservancy of New Jersey to identify farms that might be eligible for preservation.
Passed by a 2-0 vote, with Commissioner Lori Ciesla absent, the resolution notes that the Warren County Department of Land Preservation needs assistance to complete its farm analysis and that the conservancy has a relationship with the county, completing and updating its farmland preservation plan in 2010 and 2015, respectively.
For an agreed fee of $10,000, the organization will work to identify farms for preservation through the State Agriculture Development Committee Planning Incentive Grant program.
Established in 1981, the Land Conservancy of New Jersey is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve and protect open space for natural, historic, agricultural and recreational purposes and to assist municipalities in the stewardship of open space. Since 1997, it has completed 464 preservation transactions, permanently protecting over 29,000 acres.
Agriculture is an important industry in Warren County, which ranks number one in livestock and animal production in New Jersey, according to the USDA’s 2017 Agriculture Census.
Since its farmland preservation program began in 1986, Warren County has aggressively pursued the preservation of its farmland.
As of February, 301 Warren County farms have been preserved, totaling 26,422 acres. Another 41 farms, totaling 3,216 acres, are enrolled for future preservation.