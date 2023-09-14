Warren County will auction off about two dozen vehicles, including a fire truck, a Yale forklift and smaller items this Saturday.



The county preview starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Warren County Roads Division Garage, 185 Route 519 in White Township. The auction will start at 10 a.m.



Among the vehicles going on the block are a 2006 Ford F-250, 2001 Jeep Commander, 2007 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2009 Honda Odyssey. The fire truck is a 1985 "FED HUR" model that the county used for training.



Among the odd items are a library book-return box. Smaller items also include a Craftsman table saw, shelves, filing cabinets and computer monitors.



"Not only do we have many, many items this year as you can see from our list, but you can enjoy the weather and the beautiful scenery Warren County has to offer," Warren County Purchasing Agent Marie Watters said in a statement.



The auction has items from Warren County, Washington Borough and Liberty, Greenwich and White townships.



US GovBid is running the auction for the county. Details about procedures and the items available are at Warren County 2023 - USGovBid.



For the person with a big property, there is a salt spreader and a couple snowplows. The county is also auctioning off bicycles and snowboards. A small sample of the other items include chairs, a Bunn coffee machine, digital scales, computer main-frame towers and a black light. A full list is available on the county website and the bidding site.



This is the county's first auction in two years. The event is usually held annually.