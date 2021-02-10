BELVIDERE, N.J. – Warren County will spend about $500,000 to improve Garret D. Wall Park, making the square in front of the county courthouse in Belvidere more attractive to visitors.
The improvements will include accessible sidewalks and streetlights that match downtown Belvidere's Victorian character.
"I am a bit overwhelmed," Belvidere Mayor Joseph Kennedy said Wednesday at a county commissioners' meeting after the plan was reviewed. "I envision seeing more weddings there, more events there" after the work is complete, he said.
Paul Sterbenz of Maser Consulting presented a plan to improve the look and safety of the park by replacing sidewalks and adding 25 decorative streetlights along the edges of the park and in front of the courthouse.
"This is going to be a major aesthetic impact and certainly a security impact," he said.
The streetlights will use LED bulbs, reducing future costs. "They are going to be very efficient and require minimal maintenance and operational cost," Sterbenz noted.
The county will also rebuild paths in the park and add more picnic tables.
County Administrator Alex Lazorisak said in a statement that the $500,000 for the park will come from a conservancy fund that finances farmland and historic preservation projects. He estimated that the work will be done by Labor Day.
"It's going to give a really nice Victorian flare" to the courthouse square, Commissioner Lori Ciesla said of the project.
The park's namesake, Garret D. Wall, served in the War of 1812 and as a U.S. senator, representing New Jersey. He invested in real estate and held several government posts. He also donated the land for the courthouse, park and two nearby churches.
Wall was elected governor of the Garden State in 1829 but declined to serve. He died in 1850 at age 67, according to the New Jersey Historical Society website.
Other business
Lazorisak said the county's COVID-19 vaccination call center remains a work in progress as the county tries to get more shots from the state.
"We're being overrun by people and calls and people just not having patience," he said. "We've had difficulties, we're doing the best we can."
Lazorisak also said the county will not take vaccine from its regular allotment for residents to inoculate inmates. If New Jersey wants county inmates to get the shots, it will have to provide more vaccine, he said.
County Health Officer Pete Summers said the number of new COVID-19 cases is dropping. He added that older county residents are using the call center to find out about shots.
"The center has been very helpful with allowing seniors better access to vaccination services than the website alone," he said.
"This only works if we all participate" by getting the vaccine, Commissioner Director James Kern III said. He thanked DSM North America, which has a 66-acre solar field in Belvidere, for loaning the county a freezer that can store the Pfizer Inc. vaccine at ultra-cold temperatures.
In other topics, Deputy Director James Sarnoski said the state is not putting enough emphasis on improving the intersection of Routes 519 and 57.
"Every time we try to get it to the next step, some more regulations come up," Sarnoski said. As of now, the work might not happen until 2025, which Sarnoski said is unacceptable. He said he will continue to push the state to move forward on the intersection.
"This has gone on far too long," he commented.
The commissioners' next meeting will be Feb. 24. At that time, they will get their first look at a new budget for the year, as the county typically begins the year under a temporary budget before approving its final numbers.
Several budget work sessions were canceled in January and February because the commissioners already finished their review of the 2021 spending plan, according to the Warren County Facebook page.