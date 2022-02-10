BELVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday night to join a lawsuit filed by the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association that seeks a restraining order to stop Gov. Phil Murphy's vaccination mandate for corrections officers.
The board, at the request of Commissioner James Kern III, moved to join the lawsuit as Kern expressed his concerns that the mandate may affect operations at the county correctional center.
Murphy's order requires boosters and removes the testing option many had been relying on. Unvaccinated correctional officers have until March 30 to finish their first round of shots, and then must receive a booster shot after that.
Vaccinated correctional officers due for a booster are required to get it.
Kern said the prison has 69 correctional officers. Of them, 37 have two shots, and 18 more have received a booster. It takes a minimum of 48 officers to run the facility.
Warren County's interests align with the police union, Kern said, adding that there is a concern about not having enough personnel to manage the prison.
Joining the lawsuit would also represent a show of good faith to taxpayers and the county's employees, he said.
Also during Wednesday's meeting, the commissioners passed a resolution opposing Murphy's reinstatement of a public health emergency and his imposition of a vaccine mandate for health care workers and correctional officers.