BELVIDERE, N.J. - Warren County commissioners got an update on coronavirus vaccine distribution in the county.
County Administrator Alex Lazorisak said the county's vaccination call center remains a work in progress as the county tries to get more shots from the state.
"We're being overrun by people and calls, and people just not having patience," he said during Wednesday night's county commissioners meeting. "We've had difficulties, we're doing the best we can."
Lazorisak also said the county will not take vaccine from its regular allotment for residents to inoculate inmates. If New Jersey wants county inmates to get the shots, it will have to provide more vaccine, he said.
Inmates are eligible to be vaccinated under Phase 1A of New Jersey's distribution plan.
County Health Officer Pete Summers said the number of new COVID-19 cases is dropping. He added that older county residents are using the call center to find out about shots.
"The center has been very helpful with allowing seniors better access to vaccination services than the website alone," he said.
"This only works if we all participate" by getting the vaccine, Commissioner Director James Kern III said. He thanked DSM North America, which has a 66-acre solar field in Belvidere, for loaning the county a freezer that can store the Pfizer Inc. vaccine at ultra-cold temperatures.
During Wednesday's meeting, commissioners also discussed making major improvements to Garret D. Wall Park.