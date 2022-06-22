SOMERVILLE, N.J. - So far in the trial of an alleged Edward Bullock victim versus Warren County and the estate of the former sheriff, three witnesses have testified they reported either abuse or suspicions to the former director of the juvenile detention facility, Jerry Coyle. Wednesday, Coyle took the stand for the county.
The defense has continued to stress that county employees who made reports never gave specific examples of child abuse, though witnesses have been pointing out it's difficult for young boys to come forth after it happens. Coyle said he didn't hear anything concerning.
Coyle insists no one reported suspicions about the late sheriff to him.
"I would have called the prosecutor," said Coyle.
"Is there any doubt in your mind?" asked Attorney Jerald Howarth, representing Warren County.
"There is no doubt in my mind," answered Coyle.
As the judge said during a motion hearing Wednesday, Bullock is accused of hunting down young boys like animals, abusing them and then discarding them with threats. The county is being sued by alleged victim W.M. for reportedly turning a blind eye.
The plaintiff's last witness was a former detention center officer who said she shared her concerns with Coyle.
"He just had his arms folded and shook his head with a smile on his face like he was aware, in my opinion," said Paula Kucharski, the former detention center officer.
Another alleged victim with his own case pending testified he reported to Coyle too. So did Coyle's former secretary Lisa Rodger.
"Do you ever recall telling Lisa Rodger that Sheriff Bullock is a powerful political figure, and you shouldn't mess with that?" asked Attorney Brad Russo, representing W.M.
"No," replied Coyle.
"After you made the report to Jerry Coyle, did anything change with regards to Bullock transporting these children or his access to these children?" Attorney Jeff Russo, representing W.M., asked Kucharski.
"No," answered Kucharski.
Coyle said he didn't recall seeing Bullock not follow protocol, though the plaintiff pointed out he also didn't recall other happenings that were proved with documentation.
The facility director, who went on to work in another role in the county before retiring, said he was busy with other responsibilities, as the sheriff oversaw transports.
"I had no authority over Bullock," said Coyle. "I didn't know what his MO was."
Coyle's testimony is scheduled to finish up Thursday. The defense is expected to call more witnesses after that.