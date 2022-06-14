SOMERVILLE, N.J. - Tuesday, the judge overseeing the civil trial against Warren County kept ruling in favor of the plaintiff, who is an alleged victim of Edward Bullock. The county's defense attorney continued to try to block testimony and evidence from being admitted into court.
The defense attorney requested a mistrial, which the judge quickly denied. He dismissed the county's concerns as something juries have dealt with on a regular basis for decades.
"I didn't have a father," said a second alleged victim of Bullock. "I felt like a guardianship trust to him, like a fatherhood."
That other alleged victim also testified he was groomed and sexually assaulted by Bullock. He said he told two county employees immediately, one of whom ran the juvenile detention center, and nothing was done.
"I told him that he was touching me," he said.
The plaintiff, who is another alleged victim going by the initials W.M., argues the alarm bells couldn't be louder; there were warnings by countless people that the sheriff reportedly molested young boys in county custody for years, yet the county ignored it and enabled it to continue.
The county has been arguing it shouldn't be held responsible for Bullock's behavior.
It tried to stop two alleged victims from testifying in W.M.'s case, by saying their specific allegations were different and questioning inconsistencies and facts.
The judge is allowing them to appear. The one mentioned above began testimony Tuesday. The judge said the witnesses may be key to proving liability and establishing damages.
Something else the county didn't want the jury to hear was the report made by the New Jersey State trooper who took Bullock's confession during a criminal investigation.
"It's clearly relevant," said Judge Michael J. Rogers.
Bullock pleaded guilty to official misconduct in 1992 and served nine months in jail after getting caught in a state police sex sting. That undercover, now-retired trooper, Robert Hoever, testified Bullock admitted his position enabled him to "cultivate" and assault boys.
"That was his means of access to the children," said Hoever. "When I asked him how many underage children he had sexual activity with, he said eight."
The defense pointed out there was never enough evidence to pursue criminal cases for those.
The jury also heard from a detective from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office who was involved in a criminal investigation of Bullock in the 2000s.
Bullock died in 2015, shortly after a criminal trial for the rape of a 10-year-old boy ended in a hung jury.
W.M. testified Monday. Last week, two former sheriff's officers and a retired probation officer took the stand.
This civil case will continue Wednesday.