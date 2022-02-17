FLEMINGTON, N.J. - Warren and Hunterdon County leaders are concerned they've been split up into several different legislative districts.
"It is a game that we play every 10 years," Raritan Valley Community College Political Science Professor Glenn M. Ricketts said about redistricting.
In New Jersey, it's being done by the state's legislative apportionment commission, which for the first time, made its draft maps public. That has allowed counties to give feedback.
Each district will represent around 230,000 people.
Warren County has almost 110,000 residents, and Hunterdon has 130,000, so both are bound to be lumped with another county.
But Warren's Board Director sent the commission a letter, saying it's unconstitutional that the county be split up into two districts, when it could be all included in one.
Hunterdon's Board Director feels the same way.
"The proposed maps that both parties put out put us in three," said John Lanza, the director of the Hunterdon County Board of Commissioners.
A lot of this comes down to funding and the resources someone representing an area is going to advocate for down in Trenton.
"If you take a look at the maps, the southern and western parts of Hunterdon County, which are largely rural, lots of horse farms, those are connected to a district that's dominated by Trenton in Ewing," said Lanza.
Those are areas with different priorities.
The fear is Hunterdon and Warren's interests would be pushed aside, if they're pieced up into districts dominated by other counties.
Lanza stresses this is nothing against the current representation, but all about making sure Hunterdon County is fairly represented at the state level.
The deadline for the maps to be finalized is March 1, but there's word they may be done much sooner.
"There's just always somebody who's going to be unhappy about it, sometimes for pretty good reasons," said Ricketts. "Other times, just because you'd like your party to be the stronger one, not those other guys."
The commission has public meetings scheduled Friday and several days next week.