Commissioners in Warren and Hunterdon counties say they're fighting for the future of education after New Jersey's 2022 budget slashes funding in some districts.
In Hunterdon County, a third of its districts stand to lose between 10 to 23 percent of funding, others slightly less, for a total of $2.6 million county-wide.
Over in Warren County, nearly half of its districts face cuts between 20 to 29 percent. Warren County Commissioner James Kern calls the cuts unconscionable, saying because of the pandemic, districts need more help, not less.
"If the schools want to maintain the same level of funding they're going to have to go to their local taxpayers to then make that up," said Kern.
Many of the districts facing cuts are small and Kern says that could be the state's way of forcing consolidation. But he says that is not a conversation to have during a pandemic, because many districts are already struggling.
In the North Warren Regional School District, Superintendent Sarah Bilotti says the Board of Education has been forced to eliminate a total of 38 positions because of funding cuts. North Warren saw its funding for 2022 decreased by 25.77%.
"The financial losses to our district are almost insurmountable and we are all heartbroken over the difficult decisions before us right now," said Bilotti.
Bilotti is encouraging the community to advocate loudly for North Warren and support a series of bills that would reinstate funds lost this year.
Hunterdon County Commissioner John Lanza says something has to be done to stop the bleeding. He says Hunterdon districts have had deep cuts for three years in a row. Lanza believes the problem is a messed-up school funding formula law that's unfairly distributing nearly $600 million of new federal education aid.
But Lanza says it's an easy fix.
"Language can be inserted in the state budget that overrides the existing law and ensures that every school district receives no less funding this year," said Lanza.
Hunterdon and Warren County Commissioners are sending resolutions to Governor Phil Murphy asking for funding reinstatement, and are also appealing to taxpayers to take action, either by contacting their representatives in Trenton or by signing a petition on change.org.
New Jersey's budget is set to be approved in June.