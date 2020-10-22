TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy gave a virtual coronavirus briefing on Thursday, self-quarantining at his home after coming into contact with a staffer who tested positive for COVID-19.
For the second day in a row, nearly 800 people were hospitalized in the Garden State, a number that's more than double from a month ago. But in Warren and Hunterdon counties, case numbers remain much lower.
"We are currently averaging 3.3 cases per 100,000 people. The state rate is 11.6 [cases,]" said Peter Summers, director of Warren County's Health Department.
Summers said Warren County has had very few hospitalizations from COVID cases since spring and that the county consistently has one of the lowest infection rates in the state. Summers said that's due in part to it being more rural but also people embracing mask wearing and social distancing. He also credits area schools doing a good job with both.
"I'd be surprised if you saw those giant spikes we saw in the spring," Summers said.
Dr. Geralyn Prosswimmer, Chief Medical Officer for Hunterdon Healthcare, said Hunterdon County is seeing very slight increases in COVID cases. Prosswimmer said on Thursday, three COVID patients were hospitalized at Hunterdon Medical Center.
"There's no doubt we are much better positioned now to deal with COVID cases then we were back in March and April," she said.
Prosswimmer said the growing case numbers around the state is concerning and the hospital is preparing for a worst-case scenario, a spike in serious cases. She said a surge will likely depend on whether people wear masks and social distance.