PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Tuesday is Primary Election Day in New Jersey, and up for grabs are the U.S. House seats for each of the state's 12 congressional districts.
As of Tuesday afternoon, voter registration officials said everything was going smoothly in both Warren and Hunterdon counties.
"We vote in every election, primary, general," said Jim Macaulay of Phillipsburg. "You have the right to vote every year. You should do that."
"It's just routine, and everybody should make it routine," said Joni Pollock of Lopatcong. "It's important for everybody to vote."
Gov. Phil Murphy cast his ballot in Middletown Tuesday morning.
This year in the Garden State, there are no statewide races in the primary; that's something that only happens every 12 years.
Raritan Valley Community College Professor Glenn Ricketts, who has been teaching politics for over 40 years, says Republicans are particularly energized for this primary cycle.
"Right now, the Republicans, I think can really smell fresh meat, because the public is really dissatisfied about the one thing that you most of all don't want to be on their minds, and it's the state of the economy, particularly inflation," said Ricketts.
Newly-drawn district lines have created some uncertainty for seats that used to be dominated by one party or another.
There is a widely contested race for District 7, which includes all of Hunterdon and parts of Warren, plus several other counties.
On the Democratic side, it's incumbent Tom Malinowski facing Roger Bacon. Seven Republicans are seeking their party's nomination.
"A lot of people turn out for national elections," said Ricketts. "It's very important to vote for President and U.S. Senate and related elections like that, but they don't seem to realize that the stuff that affects them most directly...that's a job for your local municipal officials."
Those officials include township committee and council members, county leaders, and sheriffs.
"Your local township committee has a lot to say, for example, about zoning, about property taxes," said Ricketts. "We recently had the fact that several townships here in Hunterdon County, in which the big issue was whether or not to have a marijuana facility."
Still, early voting across the state, including in Warren and Hunterdon counties, had a light turnout.
"If you don't vote, then you have no right to complain about the way things are going," said Pollock.
69 News is also following the race for Flemington Mayor.
Polls are open until 8 p.m.