WASHINGTON, N.J. – The Washington Borough Council has censured a councilwoman for disparaging remarks she made last month over Juneteenth.
The council voted 5-1 in favor of passing a resolution to censure Councilwoman LouAnn Cox for making “disrespectful, biased and racially insensitive statements during a council session that disparaged Juneteenth and diminished its historical importance,” according to the resolution.
Cox voted against passing the resolution. Councilman Keith Norris was not present for Tuesday night’s meeting.
The resolution of censure, which is a formal statement of disapproval, added that the comments made by Cox, “do not represent the values or views of the Washington Borough Council.”
“By passing this resolution of censure, this is about what we can do as far as the council goes,” said Mayor David Higgins. “It was inappropriate, it was insensitive, and it was actually ignorant.”
Higgins also asked Cox to resign from her position on the council in light of the comments made.
“And I’m going to tell you no,” said Cox.
The contemptuous remarks made by Cox regarding Juneteenth, a celebration on June 19th commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S., were especially hard felt to Deputy Mayor Ethel Conroy, who is African American.
“You did not apologize to me nor the African American community who live in Washington,” said Conroy. “I feel to this day that you have not apologized for the things that you said. When you are in my shoes and can tie my strings, then you can tell me how to feel!”
“I will apologize again to you,” said Cox. “I truly am sorry that it came to what it came to. I have no problem with any race, gender or creed in this town. Never did and never will.”
Her remarks in question were made during the June 1 meeting, in which council passed a resolution to recognize and celebrate Juneteenth on June 19th in the borough.
Cox said she did read the resolution briefly ahead of the June 1 meeting.
“But I just didn’t understand where it came from because I had never heard of Juneteenth before,” she said.
“The resolution is so well written that if you had bothered to read it before the meeting, you (Cox) would have known what we are passing,” said Councilman Michael Heinrich. “This town is supposed to be hometown friendly and the way you spoke that night was totally against the way anyone feels.”
“Everyone here on council is an elected official,” said Councilwoman Josephine Noone. “We are responsible to represent everyone in our community. We need to educate ourselves. We can’t say we are not responsible for what we have to say and do.”
Councilwoman Chelsea Duchemin, who was not present for the June 1 meeting, said the deputy mayor should not have been the only one to stand up against the disparaging remarks made by Cox during that meeting.
“LouAnn, I still don’t think you understand the gravity of what you said,” said Duchemin. “I don’t think you’re truly understanding of how your words have affected people. Your words affect people, they have consequences. I still don’t think you truly understand at all."
Duchemin went on, “Ignorance is not an excuse. I hope that you try at least to do a little better educate yourself and realize that the things that come out of your mouth effect people in real time.”