BELVIDERE, N.J. - The investigation continues into who killed an 84-year-old woman and critically injured her adult son in Washington Borough, New Jersey. So far, there has been one arrest of a man from Easton in connection with the case, but it remains unclear who attacked the family.
Neighbors are devastated by the news. They describe the family as really nice. Community members are sharing prayers for the son's recovery on social media.
The days following the discovery of a homicide are followed by indescribable pain for loved ones and around-the-clock work by investigators.
"It was traumatic injuries in nature," said Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer. "It was obvious that they were attacked."
Pfeiffer is talking about 84-year-old Elaine Trachin, found dead in her Washington Borough home on Wayne Street Tuesday night. Her 52-year-old son was critically injured.
Wednesday afternoon, investigators said they had a number of people of interest.
Wednesday night, 24-year-old Kyle Kaspereen of Easton was charged with tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension or prosecution. Court paperwork shows in a recorded interview, he told police he was in contact with one of the victims about a motorcycle sale that never went through.
The affidavit says during questioning, Kaspereen was caught deleting texts from his phone. When police asked about this, he claimed the messages wouldn't have added up to what he told them.
Authorities believe his call history could help identify whoever is responsible for the crimes.
"Our number-one priority is to make sure that we gather all of the potential evidence that is necessary to prosecute this case and to be successful in bringing the individual, whoever is involved in this attack, to make sure this person's prosecuted and given the maximum penalty," said Pfeiffer.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Warren County Prosecutor said no additional information could be released at this point.
Police have said they don't believe the public is at risk, but everyone should take their usual precautions.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.