1:00 p.m. (scheduled start time) - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Health will hold a news briefing on coronavirus. Watch LIVE on WFMZ.com and the 69News App.
developing
🕑 WATCH LIVE: 1pm (scheduled) - N.J. Governor Phil Murphy updates on coronavirus
