READINGTON TWP., N.J. -- Hot air balloons went up, up and away early Friday morning at the 39th annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning in Readington Township, Hunterdon County.

But the second planned flight that evening didn't happen, organizers say, thanks to high winds.

Instead of the some-100 hot air balloons the festival boasts, just a few were blown up Friday night for the crowd to see. They stayed on the ground.

"I thought they would fly in the sky, but it didn't," said Reya Manohar, 5, visiting from Rockaway, N.J.. "All of them fell down."

"It was nice and beautiful and we thought it was going to definitely fly," said Reya's mom, Jay Manohar. "But then it was a little disappointing...but looks like the weather is not permitting today."

Still, for many, the festival did not disappoint.

"It is actually very fun," said Emily Mizerek, 9, of Morristown.

"It's a three-day family oriented celebration of the magic of ballooning, " explained Howard Freeman, executive producer of the festival.

"We weren't expecting to see this much variety of food from like different cultures," said Karina Silva, visiting from Long Island, New York.

Kids enjoyed games and attractions, like a bungee-like ride.

"They like strap you in and then they put the cords and you literally jump and you can jump like all the way up to the top," Mizerek said.

There was also live music and vendors.

"This is our best event," Robert Williamson said. "We do this every year...and everybody has fun. We make money. People are happy."

Though while some, like little Reya, couldn't forget that the main event didn't happen -- "They did not fly," Reya Manohar said. "They did not fly and I was like, come on, why are you not flying?"

People have the rest of the weekend to catch the main event of dozens of hot air balloons flying in the sky.

Mom, Jay Manohar, says they'll be back Saturday.

"Hope for the balloons to fly," she said.

The festival goes all weekend long.