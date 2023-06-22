PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - An escalation in gun violence has a Warren County town using federal grant money on new, cutting-edge technology to detect gunshots. But just how accurate is it?

New technology for an immediate response to gun violence: that's what a tech-based company called SoundThinking says it can do, to call for immediate help and gather evidence after gunshots.

"We use sensors to listen for and detect sounds of gunfire, then we use a sophisticated process for locating where those sounds originate from," Tom Chittum, Senior Vice President of Analytics and Forensic Services for SoundThinking, said.

The town of Phillipsburg, in Warren County is using federal dollars to get it.

"Phillipsburg was earmarked as a place that is now seeing escalated gun violence," Warren County prosecutor, Jim Pfeiffer, told 69 News.

The town applied for and received $297,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan to install "gunshot detection systems."

So how do they work?

The product from SoundThinking is called ShotSpotter. Chittum says crews set up sensors in places where there are higher rates of gun violence. As for how it works, he says it's the same process scientists use to locate the epicenter of earthquakes.

"What we do is measure how quickly the sound of gunfire gets to different sensors," Chittum said. "And that way we can calculate where the sound originated from."

"What this technology does, it provides additional eyes and ears for our police department to keep our community safe," Mayor Todd Tersigni, (D) Phillipsburg, told 69 News.

But not everyone is on board with the technology.

An Associated Press investigation says it found "the system can miss live gunfire right under its microphones, or misclassify the sounds of fireworks or cars backfiring as gunshots."

It also says "ShotSpotter’s employees have been used in court to improperly claim that a defendant shot at police, or provide questionable counts of the number of shots allegedly fired by defendants. Judges in a number of cases have thrown out the evidence."

But Chittum disputes that, saying he retired from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and joined the company because he believes in its effectiveness to make streets safer.

"ShotSpotter does not make up evidence," he said. "We do not produce false gunfire. We do not change facts to fit convenient police narratives."

He adds the technology is just one piece of the puzzle, in a full investigation.

"ShotSpotter is a tool for police to better protect the communities they serve," he said. "The tool is most effective when it is used with other sources of important information: crime gun intelligence, ballistic imaging, and importantly, engagement and input from the community."

And that's how officials say they plan to use it.

"It is not going to be the only evidence," Pfeiffer said. "But it's going to be evidence that may be able to be used in that situation, to lead to an accurate investigation. And then obviously a conviction, if that individual is charged."