It was a rainy start to what Governor Phil Murphy says will be the last annual bear hunt in New Jersey.
The governor made a campaign promise to end the hunt in 2017.
During a briefing last week, he reported the state's Fish and Game Council is studying a new plan but didn't give specific details.
Murphy has said he doesn't have the authority to just end the hunt, because the council oversees it.
People who support the hunt say it helps control New Jersey's bear population.
"The governor is woefully misinformed here and misguided in these actions," said Cody McLaughlin, vice president of New Jersey Outdoor Alliance, a hunting advocacy group that sued the Murphy administration for closing state lands to bear hunting in 2018. The court's decision is pending.
"The bear hunt is a necessary form of population control and that these other, non-lethal forms of population control will not actually control the population," said McLaughlin.
This year, there are no bear check stations for hunters.
The sites often drew protesters who held a virtual event called "Spare the Bear," instead.
Jeff Tittel, senior chapter director of the New Jersey Sierra Club, said he would have liked to see the governor take action sooner.
"We believe he had the authority and power this year to stop the hunt. This is the strongest governor in the nation. He has more executive powers that any governor in any other state," said Tittel.
This year's bear hunt is split into segments. The second begins in December.