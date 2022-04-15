PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Next week, New Jersey residents will be able to legally buy recreational marijuana. The policy change across the border is raising questions about Pennsylvania's DUI laws.
It will soon be legal for Pennsylvanians 21 or older to consume marijuana in New Jersey, but a big question is when can they next legally drive on Pennsylvania roads?
Pennsylvania has some of the toughest DUI laws in the nation.
"We have a zero-tolerance DUI statute, which criminalizes operating a motor vehicle with any detectable amount of THC or its metabolites," said Patrick Nightingale, a criminal defense attorney and the Pittsburgh chapter director for the organization NORML.
Those can stay in your system sometimes months after marijuana consumption.
So while Pennsylvanians can go to New Jersey and legally consume marijuana, they technically can be pulled over, and even if they're not impaired, be required to take a test for those chemicals, then get prosecuted for a DUI.
It is unclear how different jurisdictions will handle this, because this was already a gray area for medical marijuana patients.
Criminal defense attorneys say some departments prosecute, while others don't.
State Police were not available for an interview Friday.
Other states that have seen their neighbors legalize marijuana have made changes.
"We see, you know, an increased law enforcement presence on the Ohio Turnpike, you know, coming out of Michigan, because law enforcement knows that with legal marijuana and Michigan," said Nightingale.
Something we do know: marijuana legally bought in New Jersey can't be brought to Pennsylvania.
"You could be subject to arrest and prosecution," said Nightingale.
There are competing bills in the General Assembly to legalize marijuana in Pennsylvania.
Gov. Tom Wolf continues to be a strong supporter of the change.
There have also been bipartisan efforts to change PA's DUI laws, for years.
When you're in New Jersey, "you can't walk around, smoke a six-foot bong walking down Main Street or driving your car," said Chris Goldstein, the Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware regional organizer for NORML.
Consuming marijuana in public and growing marijuana are still big 'no's' in the Garden State.
However, "the odor of marijuana is no longer cause for search," Goldstein said, speaking about New Jersey.
The Apothecarium on South Main Street in Phillipsburg is one of 13 facilities New Jersey has approved to sell marijuana starting April 21.