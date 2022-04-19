EASTON, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police officials say people need to know: the state has a zero tolerance law when it comes to driving with marijuana in your system. Recreational marijuana becomes legal in neighboring New Jersey Thursday.
PSP says motorists must be aware, "PA's current marijuana DUI law is zero tolerance. You can't have any in your system."
Under state law, anyone with any trace of marijuana in their blood could be prosecuted for DUI, no matter when that marijuana was consumed.
"Non-psycho active metabolites can be detected for days, weeks and even months after the last usage," said Patrick Nightingale, a criminal defense attorney and the Pittsburgh chapter director of the group NORML.
However, PSP says it's pretty unlikely a driver would be required to give a chemical test, unless they show signs of impairment, which troopers pick up through clues they're trained to look for or via sobriety tests.
PSP says an exception could be for licensed commercial motor vehicle drivers involved in a crash; if a police officer is required to investigate, the driver may be required to submit to testing for alcohol or controlled substances.
Even with the Garden State's change of heart, local district attorneys in the Keystone State aren't giving any breaks.
The Montgomery County DA's Office said, "He has taken an oath to prosecute all crimes...There are no changes because of New Jersey's actions."
The Northampton County DA's Office said, "The law in Pennsylvania has not changed...Unless a person has a valid medical marijuana card, the use and possession of marijuana in Pennsylvania is illegal."
The Bucks County DA's Office said, "While this topic is a concern for us, it’s premature for us to comment at this time."
Marijuana bought legally in New Jersey cannot be brought across state lines.
"They've got to know they're not protected if they come back to Pennsylvania," said Nightingale.
69 News reached out to the PA DUI and District Attorney associations but did not hear back in time for this report.