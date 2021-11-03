BELVIDERE, N.J. - All eyes are on New Jersey's governor's race, which is still too close to call. Part of the reason for that is in the Garden State, as long as mail-in ballots were postmarked by Election Day, they can be received all the way up until Nov. 8.
As the counting of votes continues across the state, NJ GOP say the Republican National Committee is sending 20 lawyers to New Jersey to make sure it's done fairly.
As of Wednesday at 6 p.m., incumbent Governor Phil Murphy was leading the race with about 16,000 more votes than former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli.
Murphy's campaign manager Mollie Binotto tweeted, "Our internal numbers are crystal clear: When all the votes are counted, we will win."
Many believe that confidence is coming from mail-in ballots, which are used more often by Democrats than Republicans.
"We sent out a little more than 10,000 and we received 6,200 back," said Warren County Board of Elections Administrator Bill Duffy.
Duffy says there's no way to guess just how many mail-in ballots will be returned in the coming days in Warren County and across the state.
Counties continue to count provisional ballots too; Warren County has about 600 of those.
"Provisional ballots are for people who many have moved within the county and didn't tell us they changed their address, and anyone who didn't vote by mail but wanted to vote on Election Day," said Duffy.
Meanwhile, Ciattarelli's campaign noted that this election was historical for New Jersey Republicans, since they picked up several Assembly, Senate, and local seats all around the state.
Campaign spokeswoman Stami Williams said, "Jack is proud to lead our ticket and our party's resurgence. Right now, our team is focused on making sure all the legal votes are counted and our citizens can have confidence in the system."
Once polls closed on Election Night, Murphy started with a strong lead due to mail-in ballots received and counted that day.
As in-person votes came in, Ciattarelli stole the number-one spot, until Wednesday morning, when the incumbent took it back.
If Murphy stays in the lead and wins the race, he will be the first Democrat to be re-elected as New Jersey Governor in more than 40 years.