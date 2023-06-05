PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - New Jersey's primary election is Tuesday, and some of the local races are heating up. Monday, county election boards were busy preparing to ensure everything goes smoothly.

Election workers have been running around making sure all of the machines are working, the internet is ready to go, and everyone has the right supplies. Polls are open Tuesday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"I do have some really hotly contested local primaries," said Mary Melfi, the Hunterdon County clerk.

Among those in Hunterdon County: the mayoral race in Franklin Township, the borough council race in Lebanon, and township committee races in Readington, Union and West Amwell.

As for Warren, there's the Frelinghuysen Township committee race.

"Phillipsburg has a town council race on the Republican side," said William Duffy, the administrator of the Warren County Board of Elections. "Three people running for two seats."

Plus, there are two Democrats running for council.

Because current Mayor Todd Tersigni switched parties and is now running as a Democrat, the final faceoff against Republican councilman Randy Piazza will happen at the general election.

While all 120 seats in the state legislature are up for grabs, those in the 16th District representing parts of Hunterdon are uncontested.

The 23rd legislative district includes most of Warren and parts of Hunterdon. There, Denise King is up against Roger Bacon for the state Senate Democratic nomination. They'd try to unseat incumbent Republican Doug Steinhardt, who is running unopposed in the primary.

Warren also has two municipalities in the 24th District, where Duffy says, "one assemblyman has decided to run for state Senate. The other assemblyman decided to retire, so both of those seats are open. So, you have four Republicans running for two seats."

There is also a Democrat running uncontested.

Voter turnout is expected to be low all around.

Hunterdon traditionally has the highest return percentage of mail-in ballots in the state.

"I know the vote by mails right now," said Melfi. "37% had been returned."

"It's important because these are going to be your nominees that you're going to vote on in November, and if there's someone you really want, or someone you really don't want, you need to go out and vote and make sure that your vote counts," said Duffy.

Melfi will be posting results on the Hunterdon County clerk’s website.

"Shortly after 8 p.m., it will show all the vote by mail ballots that were cast. Following that, I'll be posting early voting, ballots, and then as the results come in, by district, I will be constantly uploading and updating the website,” said Melfi.

Warren County also posts its results online.

The website vote.nj.gov has your polling place.

The Garden State has closed primaries, but voters who are unaffiliated with any party can go to the polls on the day of the primary and declare themselves a Democrat or Republican.