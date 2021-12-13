WHITE TWP., N.J. – White Township's planning board will discuss Jaindl Land Company's development plan Tuesday.
The board will meet at 7 p.m. in the gym of White Township Elementary School at 565 County Route 519.
Jaindl first proposed building a warehouse along Route 519 more than two years ago. A Jaindl representative said at a meeting in October that revisions to New Jersey's stormwater regulations led to the delay.
Also in October, economist Lee Huang, speaking for Jaindl, said the warehouse and offices will provide about 1,500 new jobs, generate $97,000 yearly in property taxes and cost the township $70,000 in annual expenditures.
Since the plan was announced, signs opposing warehouses in the Warren County community have popped up along Route 519 and elsewhere. Residents have complained that the road is not prepared to handle more truck traffic, that local schools will be strained by new residents and that their rural lifestyle will be lost.
"All persons attending the meeting, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear facemasks," according to the township website, citing New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's mandate on face masks indoors at public.