BELVIDERE, N.J. - A 95-year-old woman is dead, after her home went up in flames. Now the community where she lived in White Township, Warren County is in mourning.
New Jersey state troopers say the woman was Mary Tino.
Belvidere Police Officer Matthew Cooper was first to the scene.
"I observed smoke coming from both the kitchen window and a vent pipe coming out of the roof," said Cooper. "I went to the front door, I forced the front door open. The smoke was too heavy for me to attempt to do anything."
"He did the right thing," said Good Will Fire Chief Delmont Cole. "He pulled the door shut, waited for an engine to arrive. So it was pretty much contained. It didn't really have a chance to really ignite itself and take off. Within minutes, it would have, though."
Warren County Fire Marshal Joseph Lake says when firefighters got inside, they found the woman by her door, as if she tried to escape.
"She was removed from the home and CPR was started by our fire chief," said Cooper. "Multiple people, including myself, switched out throughout the course of that and did CPR."
New Jersey State Police say Tino was pronounced dead in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.
We spoke with neighbors, who say the mom of two daughters and a son was active and well-loved by everyone on Sunset Court, where she lived. We're told she had a great sense of humor, always had something nice to say about everyone and enjoyed attending social functions, like Bingo, at the community clubhouse.
She will be missed by the several neighbors who called 911 at around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, after they heard fire alarms.
Cole says while there's limited damage to the outside of the home, the inside is completely lost. He tells us 77 firefighters from 10 different departments, plus EMS and police, responded.
The Warren County Fire Marshal says the blaze appears to have been accidental and originated in the dishwasher. He says dishwasher fires are quite common, and that in general, the coils at the bottom of dishwashers often get extremely hot and can spark fires if something plastic or wooden falls down there.
The fire continues to be investigated by New Jersey State Police and Fire Marshals.
"The temperatures didn't affect our operation. Adrenaline kicked in," said Cole. "With the 55 communities that are coming in our location, it's a very scary situation for us, because they're made of plastics and all this other material that burns very rapidly, so it does speed up the fire progression."
Among the fire companies/departments at the scene were Good Will, Mount Lake, Harmony, Knowlton, Hope, Washington Borough and Hackettstown.
Belvidere Ambulance Corps, Oxford EMS, Knowlton EMS, Hunterdon Medical Center Paramedic Unit, the State Division of Fire Safety Investigation, the Warren County Fire Marshal, Warren County Office of Emergency Management coordinators and New Jersey State Police also responded.