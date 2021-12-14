WHITE TWP., N.J. – The White Township Planning Board moved its meeting Tuesday to a bigger venue to accommodate a big crowd, but the headliner did not show up.
Jaindl Land Co. canceled its appearance late, board Chairman Tim Matthews said. That pushes review of the Lehigh County-based developer's proposed "high cube" warehouse back until the Jan. 11 meeting.
The taller warehouse could cover as much as 800,000 square feet, or about 18 acres — less than earlier proposals for traditional warehouses.
Some board members complained about the difficulty of tracking changes to the plan and the volume of paperwork. The board met at the township elementary school on Route 519.
The Jaindl Land proposal has been in the works for about two years, and Matthews said the planning board is still waiting to hear testimony from the developer's engineers.
Meanwhile, the various documents related to the planned Warren County warehouse are getting "cumbersome," a board member said.
The board did hear testimony from an economist for Jaindl in October, but they want to hear from Finelli Consulting Engineers Inc. to determine what the site off Route 519 and Foul Rift Road will look like.
"This is ridiculous, not showing up at the last minute," board member Bob Mackey said of Jaindl.
The board and members of the public had to wear masks during the meeting based on New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's order for masks in schools.
The planning board's Jan. 11 meeting will include not just a Jaindl presentation, as of now, but also a reorganization of the board and discussion of an update of White Township's Comprehensive Farmland Preservation Plan. The plan has not been updated in several years.