WHITE TWP., N.J. – The White Township Planning Commission heard testimony Tuesday night regarding a proposed realignment of an intersection for the benefit of two warehouses being proposed by Lehigh Valley-based developer Jaindl Land Co.
The project involves the development of an 800,000-square-foot warehouse next to the Delaware River on current farmland at 35 Foul Rift Road, off Route 519. Phase two of the project includes a 1.8 million-square-foot warehouse. The entire project — involving 580 acres — has been under review by the township since 2019.
The only topic addressed Tuesday night was a proposed realignment of the intersection of Foul Rift Road and Route 519.
Traffic engineer Corey Chase presented conceptual plans to relocate Foul Rift Road 360 feet to the south of the existing road to form a new intersection with Route 519.
Chase explained the new intersection would include traffic signals, the creation of a left turn lane on northbound Route 519 and a right turn land on southbound Route 519.
"Based on recent discussion that we have had with the county, there are issues with the right-of-way on the northwest corner of the existing intersection," Chase said, "so they requested that we relocate Foul Rift Road to the south so that the proposed southbound turning land would be completely outside of the county-owned property."
Chase also said plans call for the widening of the road to accommodate the turn lanes.
Numerous residents criticized the plan, and said the road should be moved further south to avoid impacting any residences or businesses, or a private road should be developed to make maintenance the responsibility of the developer.
Chase said the conceptual plan was developed at the request of Warren County officials to avoid any further environmental impact on the existing farmland.
Several residents attempted to make statements about the entire project or ask questions non-specific to the intersection, but were stopped by planning commission Chairman Timothy Matthews.
Matthews said the time will come when residents opposed to the project will be able to present their own testimony and witnesses, but any comments on Tuesday had to remain focused on the proposed intersection.
Planning commission members also said they favored a relocation of the road further to the south.
Jaindl attorney Anthony Sposaro asked the planning commission to communicate its concerns with the county in a formal fashion.
"We will forge ahead and look at alternatives, but the attitude of everyone on behalf of the county, when we attended that meeting, was almost dismissive," Sposaro said. "They were not going to consider any deviation from their standards, and they really didn't care what the impact was going to be.”"
Sposaro said it is his opinion that the attitude of the county officials was not accidental.
"They are trying to put us in a bind," Sposaro said. "They're trying to pit this municipality against them, and put us in the middle."
"It's pretty simple what they're trying to do," the attorney continued. "It's the risk when you have elected officials, as opposed to appointed officials, trying to regulate land use."
"They are more concerned about getting reelected than what the impact is on the people in White Township," Sposaro said.
The planning commission went into a closed-door executive session at the conclusion of the meeting on Tuesday to seek legal advice from its solicitor on any potential communication with the county.
The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for March 14.