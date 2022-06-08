SOMERSET, N.J. — It took nearly a decade to get to this point, but lawyers made opening statements Wednesday in a civil trial against Warren County, New Jersey.
It’s the first of several cases by alleged victims who say the county ignored and enabled sexual abuse by former president sheriff Edward Bullock.
The first witness said everyone knew Bullock’s “puppy dog love look” that he had around young boys.
"He a lot of interest in certain little boys,” said Timothy Rodger, a former Warren County sheriff’s officer who worked under Bullock.
Those with blonde hair and blue eyes, Rodger testified about Bullock.
“When he would transport, he would transport them without cuffs,” said Rodger. “Kids were taken out of the holding cell and brought into his office. To me, that would be concerning.”
Bullock is accused of molesting multiple boys in county custody while he was sheriff from 1982 to 1991.
He died in 2015.
This trial was brought forth by alleged victim going by the initials W.M., who says he was violently raped by the sheriff multiple times.
In opening statements, Attorney Jeffrey Russo said when W.M. reported this to the county’s juvenile detention center officials, he was punched and called derogatory names.
The prosecution alleges several county employees knew about systematic abuse and did nothing about it, besides make jokes.
”It was the joke of the courthouse,” said Rodger.
In the county’s opening statements, Attorney Jerald Howarth said jurors will have to decide whether they believe if the abuse occurred and if they do, that the prosecution will have to prove the county knew.
Howarth said, “if this happened, the county knew nothing about it.”
He also pointed out Bullock isn’t there to defend himself, and said the county shouldn’t be held responsible.
In the nearly decade-long legal battles leading up to this day in Somerset County Court, a previous judge had called the county’s litigation tactics “vicious” and “zealous.”
The trial is expected to last several weeks.
Neither the prosecution nor the defense are doing interviews during the trial.
69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has interviewed W.M. before the trial; he said he’s looking for some sort of acknowledgment, some sort of apology or some sort of assurance from the county that a similar situation wouldn’t happen again.