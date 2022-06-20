SOMERVILLE, N.J. - Testimony continued Monday in a civil trial against Warren County, New Jersey. A man claims a former sheriff sexually abused him decades ago.
The trial is being held in Somerset County.
A witness testified Monday, Sheriff Edward Bullock abused him too, when he was 14 or 15. He claims he told an employee at Warren Acres Juvenile Detention Center, "something weird happened," but the employee cut him off.
A former judge also testified. He says he never saw Bullock do anything inappropriate.
Edward Bullock was Warren County Sheriff from 1982 to 1991. He died in 2015.