PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - We are hearing from neighbors who said they witnessed a shooting in Phillipsburg that wounded a woman and a police officer Saturday afternoon. Investigators said the gunman killed himself.

"When I heard those three shots initially following that horrific scream, I knew right away something was terribly wrong," said neighbor John Chillemi.

He said he was cleaning his van outside his Hanover Street home when shots rang out.

"I peeked over down the street and I see this man pacing back and forth in the street looking like he was distressed," said Chillemi.

Chillemi tells us he immediately called 911 and within three minutes, police arrived.

"I ran for cover on the other side of the house here and I see him shoot one last time at the cop and then put the gun to his head and shot and kill himself," said Chillemi.

According to the Warren County Prosecutor, a Phillipsburg officer was shot in the leg and a female was hit three times. He tells us the wounded officer was released from the hospital and the female is in stable condition after undergoing surgery. Investigators said the shooting was domestic-related.

They initially said gunfire was exchanged, but said they have determined police did not fire at the suspect and only the suspect opened fire. Officials said an officer's gun misfired.

Sonali Shukla tells us she was on her porch at the time. An area she has called home for 20 years.

"Years ago it used to be a very quiet neighborhood, but a lot of police activity, a lot of crime," said Shukla.

The Warren County Prosecutor's Office and the State Police are handling the investigation. According to the Prosecutor, Phillipsburg Police will not be involved since one of its officers was shot.

"It is scary, it's close to home, it's my neighbor you know what I mean. They seemed like really nice people too, so it's just sad all around," said Chillemi.

The identities of those involved have not been released. The Prosecutor said more information will be coming out on Monday.