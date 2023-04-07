HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Hackettstown police responded to a residence on Reese Ave. for a reported burglary in progress at approximately 3:39 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

It was reported that a woman was holding a knife and threatened the homeowner. The homeowner was then able to exit the residence and go to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

Through an investigation it was determined that Alicia J. Sobieski, 32, of Belvidere, NJ ripped the rear bottom portion of the screen door and broke a secondary glass window door to gain access to the interior lock.

Officers found Sobieski inside the residence and arrested her. She was charged with burglary, terroristic threats, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and criminal mischief.