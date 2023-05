BLAIRSTOWN TWP., N.J. - Authorities say a 67-year-old woman suffered some burns to her face after an accident involving chlorine at a home in Warren County, New Jersey Wednesday.

It happened around 11 a.m. in Blairstown Township, across the river from the Delaware Water Gap area.

Township police say the woman was mixing chlorine for the pool and accidentally splashed some in her face, which caused some burns.

No other injuries were reported.