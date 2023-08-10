RARITAN TWP., N.J. - A woman from Hunterdon County, New Jersey is being accused of starting a fire that damaged a residence.

Onika Johnson, 44, of Ringoes, is being charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated arson, and third-degree criminal mischief, according to a news release from the county prosecutor's office.

In the early morning hours on Sunday, May 21, Raritan Township police officers responded to the unit block of Whitetail Way in Ringoes to investigate a fire at a residence occupied by several family members and tenants.

The Raritan Township Fire Marshal and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Arson Task Force determined that the fire originated in the garage of the residence and that it was started intentionally, according to the news release.

Investigators further determined that Johnson, a tenant at the residence, purposely or knowingly started the fire, which caused significant structural damage to the residence and placed the occupants in danger of death, the prosecutor's office said.

Johnson is being held at the Warren County Correctional Center pending a pretrial detention hearing on Aug. 15.

First-degree charges may result in criminal penalties including, but not limited to, a term of imprisonment between 10 and 20 years and a fine of up to $200,000.

Second-degree charges may result in criminal penalties including, but not limited to, a term of imprisonment between 10 and 10 years and a fine of up to $150,000. Third-degree charges may result in criminal penalties including, but not limited to, a term of imprisonment between three and five years and a fine of up to $15,000.