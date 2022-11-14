POHATCONG TWP., N.J. - A 68-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Pohatcong Township, Warren County Sunday.

The fire broke out at a home at the 400 block of Victory Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer.

Rohna Labruzzo was found unresponsive in the home, Pfeiffer said.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Pfeiffer said the cause of death is smoke inhalation. The death was ruled accidental.

The cause of the fire was ruled undetermined, and is not considered suspicious.