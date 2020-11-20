Accident graphic generic

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - A woman has died of her injuries more than two weeks after she was involved in a pedestrian crash in New Jersey.

Penelope Taylor, 66, was pronounced dead Thursday evening at St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.

Taylor was hit by a vehicle in Washington Township, Warren County on Nov. 4, the coroner's office said.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of East Washington and Railroad avenues.

Taylor's death was ruled an accident, the coroner said.

Washington Township police and the coroner's office are investigating.

