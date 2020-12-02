Police lights

LOPATCONG TWP., N.J. - A woman died of injuries sustained in a crash near Phillipsburg, New Jersey.

Barbara Montilone, 78, was pronounced dead around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.

She died of traumatic injuries sustained in a car crash earlier Tuesday evening.

Montilone, of Phillipsburg, was the driver of a vehicle that was hit by a tractor-trailer around 6 p.m. at Route 22 west and South First Street in Lopatcong Township, the coroner said.

Her death was ruled an accident.

The Lehigh County coroner's office and Lopatcong Township police are investigating.

