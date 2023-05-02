HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A woman was seriously injured after being run over by her own car.

The accident happened Monday around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Helms Mill and Dalton roads in Hackettstown, New Jersey, police said.

The 61-year-old woman was getting out of her car when she realized it was not in park. As she tried to stop the car from rolling, she fell out of the car and it rolled over part of her body, police said.

The car kept going and hit a parked vehicle.

The woman had serious injuries but they were not considered life-threatening, Hackettstown police said.

She was taken to the hospital and issued a summons for having an unregistered vehicle.