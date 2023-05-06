LOPATCONG TWP., Pa. - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle near Phillipsburg, in Lopatcong Township.

The Warren County Prosecutor says it happened between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. last night on Route 22 west near the Phillipsburg Mall.

The woman who was hit was driving and pulled off to the shoulder for an unknown reason.

The prosecutors says the woman got out of her vehicle and left it in reverse.

Her vehicle crossed two lanes and the woman went after it.

The prosecutor says the woman was in one of the lanes and was struck.

We're told this is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.