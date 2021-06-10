PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The young woman who says a longtime Phillipsburg police officer forced himself on her in a Wawa parking lot in 2019 says she couldn't stay silent any longer.
"My main issue was I feared the retaliation," Dynajah, of Phillipsburg, said.
But this week, 22-year-old Dynajah overcame that fear and described to her friends a brief and troubling alleged encounter with Phillipsburg Police Officer William Lance.
"I decided to make the post because I feel like there's so much going on in the world where officers especially, people of higher statures, are getting away with exploiting young women, sexualizing young women," she said.
On Tuesday, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office charged Lance, a longtime police officer, with criminal sexual contact and official misconduct.
The office's investigation and subsequent charges stemmed from Dynajah's Facebook post Monday, where she alleged Lance called her over to his patrol car in August 2019.
Once she approached his window, she alleges he exposed himself, grabbed her arm and placed her hand on the exposed body part.
Dynajah says when she pulled away, the officer told her "you better not (expletive) tell anyone."
"He's not worried about his uniform, he doesn't respect his badge. So, it's not about him being a police officer. He's literally just a predator and he's a bold one," she said.
In a statement Thursday afternoon, his attorney told 69 News, "these allegations are not true and his defense will be presented in a Court of law - not in the news or on social media."
"Last night was actually way harder for me than I allowed myself to think that it would be," Dynajah said.
She tells WFMZ's Brian Sheehan she's grateful for the outpouring of support she's received so far and remains hopeful.
"We all came together and we stood on the right side and I think that's amazing. And we can do it in so many more situations, honestly," Dynajah said.