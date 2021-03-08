FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. - The second week of March typically brings an all-female crew to a Warren County Habitat for Humanity construction site.
International Women Build Week is a nod to the small but growing number of females in the male-dominated construction field.
While the pandemic has things looking a little different this year, girl power will still help finish a house on Beidleman Rd in Franklin Township.
It’s one of six Habitat for Humanity homes that will be built in the area.
"Our annual Women Build is all women driven. Typically in a non-COVID year, we would have women in this house building right now but because of the coronavirus our women's build has gone completely virtual," said Kristen MacLean, Resources Development Director for Warren County Habitat for Humanity.
A tutorial on how to put up siding will be streamed live on social media. MacLean said it hasn't been easy to keep building through the pandemic, but it’s now more important than ever.
Warren County Habitat for Humanity has seen a record number of applications for Habitat homes, many of them from women.
"Women are losing their jobs to take care of their children, they're struggling to make ends meet, to keep their family units together,” MacLean said.