Tucked into the hills of New Jersey bordering 5500 acres of preserved land is a Warren County Gilded Age wonder.
"This was built during the country place era of American history because those who made all the money wanted to get out of the cities," said historian Joan Salvas.
The 18,000-square-foot, 38-room Tudor mansion, now owned by the Allamuchy Township Board of Education, was built by Winthrop Rutherford for his family of six as a summer cottage in 1906.
Salvas calls it Downton Abbey on the East Coast.
"They dressed for dinner during up until the first World War. The real kitchen is downstairs, servant's hall is downstairs, the third floor is for the servants' rooms," she explained.
Like its fictional English counterpart, Rutherford hosted royalty, although elected not divine.
FDR lunched there in September 1944, as Rutherford's widow, his second wife Lucy, was the one-time social secretary to Eleanor, while FDR was assistant secretary of the navy.
Salvas said FDR made himself right at home.
"To keep the boys entertained, he put them in his car and had the state police escort them up Route 517 with the sirens blaring," she said.
She adds that Lucy became very close with FDR and was with him in Warm Springs, Georgia when he suffered the cerebral hemorrhage that killed him.
Inside the mansion the carved antique folded linen inlay along the banister staircase, is offset by modern designs.
The mansion, open to the public, is in the midst of its celebration of the arts campaign. Work by area artists, like the impossibly real paintings by Poconos artist Peter Maier, is for sale.
Rutherford Hall trustee Deirdre Bryant Worth says live performances and lectures are offered, too. It's an effort to showcase what's been hiding in plain sight.
"For many years, it was a retirement home for nuns, and that's how people know it. But now, it's basically a museum, a wedding venue and for events like we have here," she said.
Salvas says the real-life stories of this great estate rival any onscreen drama.
"To this day, the family is very much involved in helping us tell the story of the house and family," she said.
The art exhibit is open to the public Friday from noon to 4 p.m.