TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey’s unemployment rate has been driven up by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak.

But the state Labor Department announced Thursday that the rate fell by more than 4 percentage points to 6.7% in September. They attributed the decline to workers leaving the job market and not to job gains.

New Jersey has regained about 467,000 jobs that were lost because of the outbreak, or about 56%.

About 60,000 jobs were added in September, according to the department, mostly in the private sector.

