HAMPTON, NJ - Bob Gibson of Hampton New Jersey fought in WWII- serving in the D-DAY invasion at Normandy and fighting in the Battle of the bulge
"It's not often that we get to recognize Bob and his service," said Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun Van Doren.
And in just a few weeks…he's getting the opportunity to go back and revisit the site of one of the war's most crucial battles.
With the help of his family, friends, and the Best Defense Foundation, Gibson will be returning to the beaches of Normandy where he fought nearly 80 years ago.
"We went in on D-DAY and I'm very fortunate that I made it," said Gibson.
The Best Defense Foundation says their mission is to make for veterans like Bob get to go back to where they served-
"Its so important for the veterans themselves so they get the closure, recognition and comradery that they had with the boys that they went with," said Michael Malone, Director of Veterans Affairs for Best Defense Foundation.
"Its not about us, its about those guys," said Adam Macmillan, with Best Defense Foundation.
His family and friends came together for a send-off celebration on Saturday…to thank him for his service and wish him well before he leaves for Normandy
"We thought it would be nice to have a celebration before he went back to Normandy," said Bob's niece Jennifer Jones.
Gibson says it meant the world.
"I cant get over it. I didn't know I had so many friends," he said.
Now, his Hampton, New Jersey community will be cheering him on as he ventures back to where he served.