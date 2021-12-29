LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. - It's been nearly four months since the remnants of Hurricane Ida ravaged the quaint river town of Lambertville.
"Disbelief, horror, shock," said Lambertville resident Nick Cepparulo, days after the storm.
We first met Cepparulo after his home was swept off its foundation. He, his wife, their seven-year-old and one-year-old have been living with family ever since.
"The house was demolished," Cepparulo told us when we reconnected with him Wednesday.
The Cepparulos are one of more than 60 Lambertville families still displaced.
In the days following the remnants of Hurricane Ida, one of the city's parks was full of broken pieces of homes and memories. There were 9,000 cubic yards of debris and construction damage.
It's all since been cleared away, but the determination to rebuild remains stronger than ever.
"If you want to see the human spirit, this is the place to see it," Mark Roxey, the co-founder of Mill Ballet School and the executive artistic director at Roxey Ballet Company, said back in September.
Because the Cepparulos didn't live in a flood zone, they didn't opt to get flood insurance. They were stuck with a mortgage, plus the task of buying a new home.
Between loved ones and a GoFundMe page, they're getting close to that goal.
"We're actually pretty close to figuring out a closing date," Cepparulo told us.
Meanwhile, some local businesses were forced to close for good, and others are pushing through.
The New Hope Eagle Fire Company rescued Mill Ballet School and Roxey Ballet Company in a different way than you may think.
"They came in and put their hands on our shoulders and said, 'we have a space for you,'" Roxey told us Wednesday. "It's just really, really humbling."
Since its studios were destroyed, practices have continued at the fire house, for free.
Mirrors, bars and floors were all donated by various companies.
"The entire community in which we reside has really just cradled us in their arms and helped us to get back up on our feet," said Roxey.
Even with all of the progress, the city's creeks remain full of debris and bedrock brought in from those flash floods. That's taken away the several feet of clearance that used to protect the structures alongside of the water, increasing the chance of flooding in the future.
Mayor-elect Andrew Nowick says he and the current mayor met with several engineers earlier this month. They're hopeful they'll secure federal funding for repairs that could begin in the spring.
It's a multi-million-dollar project and the city runs on a $6-million budget.
Nowick plans on creating a hazard mitigation committee once he takes office in January.
"We're excited for the new year," said Cepparulo.
It's a shared excitement.
While the ballet school and company don't know how long they'll be at the fire house or if they'll be able to return to their original location, they're taking one step at a time.
"We just finished our production of the Nutcracker," said Roxey. "We have no choice but to go forward."
The show goes on for the dancers and the Cepparulos, who say Lambertville's kindness allowed them to weather this storm.
"I guess if there's any lasting message going forward, it's that it's helped me be a better person," said Cepparulo.