A two-year-old child was critically injured after being hit by a train at the Land of Make Believe amusement park, according to State Police in Warren County, New Jersey.

It happened Saturday afternoon at the Hope Township park and involved a train ride that goes around the grounds.

The child was flown to an area hospital. Police said the toddler was last listed in critical condition.

Lilly Decker was at the park and witnessed what happened. Decker, who's a critical care nurse, said she and others jumped in to help. She said "everyone started screaming" for the conductor to back up the train.

"Then the mother came and she just fainted on the ground and then all the other people came, the lifeguards and everything," she said.

Decker said she woke up the next morning crying.

"I've never seen an accident there; Even as a little kid I had never seen anything like that happen there," she said.

State Police said the incident remains under investigation.

69 News reached out to the amusement park for comment Sunday afternoon. We did not immediately hear back.