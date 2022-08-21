A two-year-old child was critically injured after being hit by a train at the Land of Make Believe amusement park, according to state police in Warren County, New Jersey.

It happened Saturday afternoon at the Hope Township park and involved a train ride that goes around the grounds.

The child was flown to an area hospital. Police said the toddler was last listed in critical condition.

State Police said the incident remains under investigation.

69 News reached out to the amusement park for comment Sunday afternoon. We did not immediately hear back.