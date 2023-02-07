PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A youth center in Warren County, New Jersey is expanding its footprint.

The Joseph H. Firth Youth Center in Phillipsburg is buying an adjacent 5.66-acre lot at 150 Fleming Drive, according to a news release from the center.

The center said it became interested in buying and preserving the land after it learned of an apartment project that had been planned for the area.

After several meetings with the landowners and their agent, the center said it negotiated a contract and researched financing options.

The center closed the deal on Feb. 1.

Kelly Post-Sheedy, the center's Executive Director, said there are no plans for the land yet.