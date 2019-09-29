3 hurt in Pennsylvania helicopter crash at fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. - Authorities in Pennsylvania say three people have been hurt in a helicopter crash at a state fair.
WNEP-TV reports a pilot and two passengers were in the helicopter when it crashed Saturday about 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the fairground in the town of Bloomsburg.
The popular fair was filled with people at the time of the crash. No one was hurt on the ground.
The three people aboard the helicopter were taken to a hospital. Bloomsburg police say the pilot's condition was first listed as critical, but has been upgraded to stable. The two passengers had minor injuries.
Police said the helicopter would take fairgoers for a short ride.
The crash bent the framing and shattered the windows of several vehicles in the parking lot.
Bloomsburg is about 130 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
