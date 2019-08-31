Associated Press

Girl, 7, and boy, 9, wounded by gunfire in separate cases

By:

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 12:58 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:58 PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say gunfire wounded two young children in separate incidents in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Police in the city of Chester say a 7-year-old girl sitting in a car parked in front of a corner store was hit in the leg when shots rang out shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say a red sport utility vehicle pulled up and someone aimed for a group of men on the sidewalk. The girl’s grandfather was also wounded. Both were listed in good condition.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday in southwest Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood, police say a 9-year-old boy playing outside was hit in the left arm by gunfire. He was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been reported in either case.

