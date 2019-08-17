Associated Press

Man who shot 6 police officers charged with attempted murder

PHILADELPHIA - The man accused of barricading himself inside a Philadelphia row house and shooting six police officers in an hour long standoff has been charged with attempted murder. 

Court documents show that 36-year-old Maurice Hill also faces assault charges. He was denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5.

Hill is accused of shooting at officers who were serving a drug warrant Wednesday, then keeping police at bay while he fired repeatedly from inside a building.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that at Saturday's video arraignment, Hill sat with his arms crossed and head down, responding "I guess" when asked whether he understood the charges.

Hill's extensive criminal record includes drug and weapons charges.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

The six officers struck by gunfire were released from the hospital Wednesday night.

